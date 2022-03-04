Analysts Set Expectations for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.03.

TSE PPL opened at C$45.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.11. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$34.20 and a 12-month high of C$45.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

