Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.71.

TSE:BMO opened at C$147.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$144.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.67. The stock has a market cap of C$95.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$106.20 and a 1-year high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.