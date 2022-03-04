Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $42.67

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

