Analysts Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 119,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.