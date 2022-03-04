Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kroger (NYSE: KR):

3/1/2022 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/1/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor market and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management raised fiscal 2021 view buoyed by sturdy performance and sustained food at home trends. Markedly, Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

2/25/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $45.00.

2/23/2022 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

1/25/2022 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

Shares of KR traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,406,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

