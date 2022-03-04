Analysts Offer Predictions for SI-BONE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.
SI-BONE stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 35.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period.
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
