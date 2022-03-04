Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

