Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $69.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $113.80 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $124.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQNS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $532.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.84. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

