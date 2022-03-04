Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.52 Million

Analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to report sales of $402.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.69 million and the lowest is $401.34 million. National Instruments posted sales of $335.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 10,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

