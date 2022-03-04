Analysts Expect Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) to announce $8.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.27 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year sales of $37.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.94 billion to $39.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.26 billion to $39.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:IMO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,322. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

