Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). ChargePoint posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Linse Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,713,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 446,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,072,117. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.