Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 9.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Trustmark by 160.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. 174,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,931. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.