Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.05). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 327,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $702.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

