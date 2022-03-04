Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $48,728,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

