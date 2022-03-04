Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.28. The company had a trading volume of 99,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,594. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.