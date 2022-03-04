American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 13,750 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.78 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $918.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Well by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Well by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 725,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

