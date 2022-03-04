American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.170 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $20.91 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.
About American Public Education (Get Rating)
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
