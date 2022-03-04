American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $20.91 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

