American International Group Inc. Sells 4,912 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.91%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

