American International Group Inc. Sells 118 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

STE stock opened at $244.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.20.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.