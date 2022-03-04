American International Group Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 166,967 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

