American International Group Inc. Has $6.49 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Ventas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

