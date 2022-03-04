American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

