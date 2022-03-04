American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

