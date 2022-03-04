American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $123.58 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

