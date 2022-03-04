American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $38.47. 16,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,744. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 53.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $1,605,000. Amundi bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

