American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 72,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

