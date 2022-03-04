American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 187,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,672. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

