American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

AEO traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,961,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

