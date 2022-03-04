Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Ambarella stock opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,007. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $55,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after buying an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

