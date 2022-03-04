Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ARR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.79.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARR traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.73. 104,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.12. The company has a market cap of C$337.52 million and a PE ratio of -172.40. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.