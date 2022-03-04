Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of ALTR opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -507.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786 over the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,376 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 34.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

