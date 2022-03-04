Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $145.92

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.92 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 151.72 ($2.04), with a volume of 362639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.18).

AWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 311 ($4.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of £984.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.85. The company has a current ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

