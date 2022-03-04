Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $25.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $25.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 to $28.36. Alphabet reported earnings of $26.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $117.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $106.19 to $128.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $137.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $125.34 to $148.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,380.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,677.99 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,996.09 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,747.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,818.05.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

