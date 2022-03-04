Alpha Coin Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $10,156.83 and $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,466.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.81 or 0.00739903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00202453 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00031440 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

