Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.85. Approximately 7,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

