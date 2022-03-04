Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.20

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 24031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

