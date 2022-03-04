Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stake Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,917 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

