Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.80.

ALLE stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.83 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Allegion by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

