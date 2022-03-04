Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is ($0.16). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($3.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $10.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $22.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

ALGT stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.06. 7,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,354. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $3,627,219. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

