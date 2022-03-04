Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Y opened at $669.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $671.12 and a 200-day moving average of $665.19. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $605.14 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $5,431,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

