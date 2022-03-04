Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Down 8.3%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.98. 44,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,606,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allbirds Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

