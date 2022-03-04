Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ALLK opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.
ALLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.
Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
