Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

ALLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allakos by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More

Earnings History for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.