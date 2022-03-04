Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.34

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.34 and traded as high as C$18.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 1,555,027 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peters & Co reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The company has a market cap of C$12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

