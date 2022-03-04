Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.770 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.60 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. National Bankshares increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

