Alfreton Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Alfreton Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000. Credit Acceptance makes up about 10.7% of Alfreton Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $22.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,372. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $346.49 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

