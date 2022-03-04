Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.23

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 59596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

ALFVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

