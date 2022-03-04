Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.52). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.87 EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of ALBO opened at $27.03 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.