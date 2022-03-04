Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.43.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $67.40 on Monday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,305 shares of company stock worth $2,078,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after buying an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.