Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

AKBA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,341. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 202,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.