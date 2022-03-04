Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($143.82) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €141.69 ($159.20).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €105.02 ($118.00) on Monday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($112.33). The business’s 50-day moving average is €114.48 and its 200-day moving average is €112.67.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.